The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is set to release Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2021 for SSC, HSC on October 20, 2021, at 1 pm. If you have appeared for the exam then you can log in to the official site — mahresult.nic.in — and check your score.

The exam was conducted in September- October 2021. The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from September 22 to October 8, 2021 and Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021.

Here's a step-by-step guide for you to check your score at 1 pm:

Step 1: Visit the official site — mahresult.nic.in



Step 2: Click on Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC



Step 3: Enter the details and submit



Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.



Step 5: But that's not where you leave it. Download the page

Step 6: Print and keep a hard copy

The date and time announcement for Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2021 for SSC, HSC was done by School education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad. “Important Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Class10 and Class 12 Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm," she tweeted.