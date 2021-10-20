Published: 20th October 2021
Maharashtra Board Supplementary results today: Here's how you can check and download your marksheet
The date and time announcement for Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2021 for SSC, HSC was done by School education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is set to release Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2021 for SSC, HSC on October 20, 2021, at 1 pm. If you have appeared for the exam then you can log in to the official site — mahresult.nic.in — and check your score.
The exam was conducted in September- October 2021. The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from September 22 to October 8, 2021 and Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021.
Here's a step-by-step guide for you to check your score at 1 pm:
Step 1: Visit the official site — mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC
Step 3: Enter the details and submit
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: But that's not where you leave it. Download the page
Step 6: Print and keep a hard copy
The date and time announcement for Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2021 for SSC, HSC was done by School education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad. “Important Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Class10 and Class 12 Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm," she tweeted.