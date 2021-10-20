Anna University plans a major overhauling of its engineering syllabus to equip students according to industry needs, according to a report in The New Indian Express. The new syllabus will be implemented next year. The move is not only aimed at making students more employable but the idea is to also provide them with guidance in cases where they may want to pursue research and higher education.

Speaking to TNIE, Vice-chancellor of Anna University, R Velraj said, "The new syllabus will be more diversified and provide more flexibility to students and gives them more choices."

He explained that students who want to pursue research and higher studies have different requirements from those who wish to excel in administrative services. On the contrary, those who wish to work in engineering industries need different training. "Our idea is to accommodate the needs of all three types of students in the new syllabus," said Velraj.

Currently, almost 90 per cent of the course work is mandatory. As for the remaining 10 per cent, a student can choose a variation in the course work from another student. "After implementation of the new syllabus only 40 per cent of the course will be mandatory for all and students can select up to 60 per cent of variation in their courses," added Velraj.

For example, a student who wants to pursue research can select subjects taught in Master's degree as their honours subject in their Bachelor degree for Engineering itself. Similarly, a student who wants to appear for the UPSC exam can opt for courses like Public Policy and Economics as a minor programme, explained the vice-chancellor.

As a first step towards the goal, the syllabus of the first-year students from affiliated colleges has been revised and it will be implemented in the new academic session this year. As of now, the revamping of the second year, third year and fourth year syllabus is in process for affiliated colleges and also for Anna University campus colleges and constituent colleges.

According to university officials, the entire process will be completed within six to eight months. Varsity is taking help from different experts in shaping their syllabus, especially from the industry. To train students as per the latest needs of the industry, organisations like L&T, FORD, Mahindra & Mahindra, CII, NASSCOM are providing their expert opinion to Anna University.

Revision of syllabus for Anna University campus colleges and constituent colleges is due in 2023, even then the university will implement the new syllabus from next year by bringing out amendments

