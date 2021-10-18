The registration deadline for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 has been extended to October 24 and the last date for registering with a late fee is October 29.



Students who have passed Class XII (all subjects) in 2021 or are appearing in 2022 from any stream like Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities (for the first time) can attempt UCEED 2022. The exam is slated to be conducted on January 23, 2022 and as far as the admit cards for the registered candidates are concerned, they will release on January 8, 2022. After the exam concludes, the answer key will be out on January 25, 2022.



UCEED Score Card is for students trying to gain admission to BDes programmes and is known to be recognised by many institutes. Admissions to Bachelor of Design courses at IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, which is also the organising institute of the entrance exam, are done through UCEED scores.



Here's how you can apply for UCEED:

1) Visit the official website www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/ 2022

2) Click on 'Registration'

3) Fill out the application form

4) Check all particulars thoroughly after filling the form and submit