Taking cognizance of a complaint, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked School and Mass Education (SME) department, Government of Odisha, to inquire into the alleged violation of norms of the Right to Education Act (RTE) 2009 by 57 DAV Schools in the state and furnish the report by October end.

NCPCR, in its letter to the SME secretary, also stated that it has decided to hold an inquiry into the delay on part of the department in furnishing the details regarding the matter despite repeated reminders. The commission's direction came on the basis of the complaint lodged by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt alleging that the 57 DAV Schools in the state are violating section 29 of the RTE Act 2009, which states, "The curriculum and the evaluation procedure for elementary education shall be laid down by an academic authority to be specified by the appropriate government, by notification."

The complaint also reportedly mentioned that these schools are using published books of their own brand with low-quality content without following the NCERT curriculum as per law. NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary who, in her letter issued on October 11, asked the department to furnish a detailed report regarding the complaint within 20 days and also informed that in case of further delay, the commission will be "constrained to initiate summon proceedings seeking personal appearance" of the department secretary "for explaining non-compliance as per section 14 of CPCR Act 2005."