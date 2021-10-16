Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh clarifies that there will be no additional survey of parents again before reopening schools for lower primary students. This comes in the light of experts opposing such a survey as it would further delay the reopening of schools for classes I to V.

While Commissioner of Public Instruction Vishal R was unavailable to clarify the matter, the minister said that teachers have been causally enquiring from parents about their opinion on reopening schools for the younger grades and have found that in many instances, parents themselves were asking for schools to be reopened.

More than 95 per cent of rural parents wanted schools to reopen, National Coalition on Education Emergency (NCEE) quoted a study. NCEE, a group of individuals, organisations and networks across the country who have come together to 'resume and renew' school education, said they were ready to provide support in terms of appropriate curricular resources to meet the socio-emotional learning needs of all children. "Parents want their children to access learning opportunities not available to most during school closure. They want nutritious hot meals for their children," the forum added.

Although no official order has been given with regards to reopening schools for class I to V, Nagesh expressed optimism about one factor. "Several taluks also continue to have zero positivity rate for weeks," he said, discussing the reopening of schools. He was scheduled to have a meeting with the chief minister later today. The department continues to wait for a clearance from the technical advisory committee of the health department.

At BJP's state office Jagannath Bhavan in Malleswaram, Nagesh informed that all preparations have been made for the commencement of classes I to V. "I have been in constant contact with the Block Education Officers (BEO) and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs)," said Nagesh. A meeting with the chief minister on Saturday was to decide about the decision on reopening of lower primary schools.

Classes on Sunday?

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh said there are no plans to reduce the syllabus for schools at present. However, he said the idea for opening schools for full day classes on Saturday, and even on Sunday, will be examined, he added. At present, schools are shut on Saturday for completing sanitisation. The requirement of a reduction in the syllabus will be decided upon in January-February, he said.