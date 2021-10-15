A Physics teacher who caned a Class XII student for not being regular in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram was arrested on October 15 after a video capturing the incident went viral. The video that shows the teacher thrashing the student on Wednesday, October 13, was taken by other students in the class and uploaded on social media where it went viral.

The incident took place at Government Nandanar Boys High school in Chidambaram. The teacher, identified as Subramanian, was infuriated after a student did not attend his previous class and he made him kneel down and resorted to caning. The teacher had also kicked the student repeatedly.

After the video went viral, the student, who was given corporal punishment, complained to the school principal, who in turn reported the matter to the education department. The school in-charge, Sundara Pandian, said that he had reported the matter to the police. The Tamil Nadu government in its order has clearly mentioned that the students can prefer either offline or online classes and the punishment meted out to the student during the pandemic was decried, with the state education department taking the matter seriously.

The teacher was produced before the Cuddalore judicial magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. The education department officials said that a department-level inquiry would be conducted against the teacher and necessary action would be taken.