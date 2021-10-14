There are more than 20 colleges in Delhi University (DU) that have no permanent principals. These are all Delhi government-funded colleges. The term of the governing body of these colleges had ended on September 13.

The University of Delhi's new Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh has issued orders to fill vacant posts after the matter came to his notice. The Assistant Registrar (Colleges) of Delhi University has issued a circular to the Chairperson and Governing Body of the colleges for appointments to academic and non-academic posts, including that of the principal, in the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi.

Colleges of Delhi University that do not have permanent principals include Sri Aurobindo College, Motilal Nehru College, Satyavati College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College among others. Apart from this, the principal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College is retiring this month.

In the circular issued on Wednesday evening, the concerned colleges have been asked to take immediate steps to issue advertisements approved by the university. Guidelines have already been given to colleges regarding advertisements and filling up of posts. The circular has also said that the roster register of academic posts should be prepared and passed. After completing the recruitment advertisement process, the college will formally apply to the university for an expert panel for appointments.

The circular said that if an acting or officiating principal is employed in any college, then necessary steps should be taken at the earliest to fill those posts on a regular basis. Teachers have expressed concern over the absence of a governing body in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government. Due to the absence of a Governing Body, the work of colleges is getting affected and no appointment with regards to academic or non-academic posts is being made.

Delhi Teachers Association President Dr Hansraj Suman said the Ministry of Education's circular dated August 24, 2021, which asked institutions to fill the backlog posts of teachers within a year in a mission mode is the reason why these steps are being taken now. He added, "Due to the non-permanent appointment on the posts of principals, the appointment of assistant professors is also not being done in these colleges. Similarly, the posts of principals of more than 20 colleges are lying vacant due to non-appointments for a long time. The Ministry of Education and UGC are writing repeatedly to fill these posts."