A total of 3,200+ students have paid their fees for admission into Delhi University colleges under the second cut-off list, while 43,000+ applications have been received so far. October 13 is the last day for submission of applications for admission under the second cut-off list.



According to the data shared by the university, 43,412 students have applied for admissions, while principals have approved applications of 10,593 students. Of them, 3,213 have paid their fees. Colleges stated that they were on the verge of filling up all their seats. At Aryabhatta College, 253 applications were received. As many as 173 of them were rejected and 80 were approved.



Rajesh Dwivedi, Convener of Admissions at the college, said, “There are chances of admissions reaching saturation point for Political Science Hons in the OBC category and English Honours and Mathematics in the unreserved categories.” Students are facing problems in calculating their best-of-four marks, which is leading to a number of rejections, according to officials.