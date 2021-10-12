This year, there will be no quarterly or half-yearly exams for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 in Tamil Nadu. We are considering having a combined exam for these students in December instead, says Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, according to various news reports.

Last year, there was a confusion if the state government had to conduct exams or not. After a lot of debate, these exams were cancelled and the students were promoted based on the marks scored in their previous academic year.

The Tamil Nadu Government opened schools for Classes 9 to 12 on October 1 after the number of COVID cases reduced. Next, the schools will reopen for Classes 1 to 8 from November 1.