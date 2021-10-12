Dharmapuri Arts and Science College (DASC) students affiliated with All India Students Federation (AISF) filed a petition with the district administration on Monday alleging that student counseling in the college was not conducted in a fair and transparent manner. In a petition filed by over 30 students from the DASC affiliated with AISF, they alleged that on the day of counseling conducted on September 28, the selection of candidates concluded within just one hour.

Speaking to TNIE, N Tamilamudhan, from the AISF, said, "While hundreds of students requested to be placed in the college, the staff only selected a dozen students. The counseling which was supposed to be held for a whole day concluded by noon and they told us that the selected candidates list will be posted in the campus notice board. However they had failed to post the details of selected candidates. We believe that most of the students eligible to be appointed under the reservation were denied seats in the college because staff in college wanted to bring these seats under management quota. Hence we request a re-counselling be conducted."

However when TNIE spoke to senior staff in the DASC, they said, "The counseling was conducted in a fair and transparent manner and all the appointments made were in accordance with UGC guidelines. We welcome any sort of investigation from the UGC or any government body."