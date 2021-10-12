Osmania University's first semester results for the examinations conducted in August-September this year were declared today. Students from the Sciences stream seem to have dragged down the overall pass percentage with their own dismal rating of 32.46 per cent. Out of the 90,362 students who appeared for the exams, only 35,549 students have recorded a pass mark. In fact, the only stream that came away looking half decent was Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with a pass percentage of 48.57.

As has always been the case, girls easily outperformed the boys with 22,649 of them passing from the 42,717 who appeared, at a pass percentage of 52.59, whereas boys managed a measly 27.07 per cent pass rate. The exams this year were held offline. However, preparatory classes for these exams happened online. The state's premier university, OU has not registered a pass percentage below 40 in many a moon. However, online classes seem to have been taking a toll on the marks this time around, with the pass percentage for the first semester halting at 39.34.

Sources have told Edexlive that many students struggled with a lack of uninterrrupted internet connectivity throughout the many lockdowns and they struggled to adjust to the online mode of teaching. Classes resumed offline from August 12 this year, after the second wave died down.

The first semester results are up on the OU's official website www.osmania.ac.in.