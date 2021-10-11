Super 30's founder Anand Kumar (the real deal, not Hrithik Roshan) has joined hands with an online Japanese initiative called I'm beside you that aims to redefine school education with tailor-made classes for students. It aims to take Kumar's teaching skills to millions of students globally following his popularity in Japan, according to a press statement.

The company enables online communication tailored to each individual's personality and has roped in the best of teaching brains from around the world with the objective of making the whole society a borderless school and cater to each person as a unique and irreplaceable individual, it said. "He has been roped in for the unique initiative to reach out to millions of students. This is a project that symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era,” said Wataru Kamiya, President of I'm beside you.

“In addition, we have positioned India as the most important base for global service development and will continue to take on the challenge of providing services to 1.4 billion people in India. This is an important collaboration with Anand Kumar," he said in the statement. He said that the larger objective of I'm beside you is to "make society as a whole a school." Kumar is globally acclaimed for his pioneering Super 30 initiative that has a phenomenal success rate of grooming students from the underprivileged sections for India's highly competitive IIT entrance exams.