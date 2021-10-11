The exchange of communication from sign language to symbol to printing press to Internet was discussed in a workshop organised in Jaipur at Jawahar Kala Kendra. The inaugural session of the workshop on Sunday, organised with an aim to make rural youths skilled in the media, was addressed by Amitabh Shrivastav, Director, School of Media and Communication, Manipal University, Jaipur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Mahabharata and Ramayana are research grounds in many other countries. There is a need to look into our literature which signifies strong grammar, language and literature. There is a new world which needs to be explored in the media, which is sure to bring in seamless opportunities for the people around."

Jitendra Dwivedi from All India Radio said, "We have come a long way from exchanging messages from sign language to the coming of the Internet. This is the most happening transformational time in India when youths have endless opportunities. They are making their career by making their own YouTube channels and blogging."

Nimisha Gaur from Kanoria College emphasised on exploring new opportunities in the media for rural students as the segment still remains unexplored. The workshop was organised by NGO Saksham Sanchar Foundation in which many students from renowned institutes of Rajasthan participated across streams aiming at taking up rural stories to spread the stories on agriculture, tourism, women empowerment and others which lie unexplored, said Nimisha.