The Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation Exam 2021 will be conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on January 3 and 4, 2022. As per the programme timetable (bit.ly/3iPSOpj), the examination will be conducted in an “anywhere mode through remote proctoring”.



On Monday, January 3, 2022, Business Environment and Law (Paper I) and Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship (Paper II) will be conducted while on Tuesday, January 4, 2020, Business Economics (Paper II) and Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing (Paper IV) will be held.



From 9.30 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 1.30 pm, 2.30 pm to 4 pm and 5 pm to 6.30 pm — these are the four shifts the exams will be conducted in during both days.

Also, on October 13, the June 2021 term results for the CA exam will be out on the website. At 11 am, Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be out, at 2 pm Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus), and the Foundation Programme (held on August 13 and 14 and September 11 and 12) results will be out at 4:00 pm. The results will be available on www.icsi.edu for everyone to check.



Do note that no physical copies of the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be issued, but will be uploaded on the website for reference and other use. The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be dispatched post-result declaration on their registered address. If within 30 days of the declaration of the result, the statement hasn't been received, the candidates can drop an email at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.



Examinations for Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be conducted from December 21 to 30. The requisite examination fee and enrollment form need to be submitted from October 14, 2021 onwards.