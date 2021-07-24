

The ICSE and ISC results from the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination are finally out, and the students seem to have knocked it right out of the park, with high pass percentages reported across the country. Haven't checked out your results yet? Head to the official website here: cisce.org.

ICSE Class X students recorded an impressive pass percentage of 99.98, whereas the Class XII students of ISC scored at 99.76 per cent. The ICSE result was a good improvement from last year's 99.33 per cent. Interestingly, boys and girls seem to have an identical pass percentage this year at 99.98.

From Class X, 2,19,499 students appeared were evaluated based on the alternation assessment strategy of the CISCE in wake of the cancellation of exams. On the other hand, 94,011 students were in the reckoning from class XII, out of which 23,149 students were from SC, ST, and OBC backgrounds, each achieving a pass percentage of 99 per cent. 66,554 candidates from Class X belonged to the special categories this time. Among the regions, South has registered a 100 per cent pass score, and the West comes in second at a cool 99.99. Delhi has also registered a 99.93 per cent pass.