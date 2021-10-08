More than half of India’s young workforce is under severe mental distress — the reasons vary but the most striking one is that many believe they have lost control of their lives — their job has overshadowed the limited time they get in a day for themselves, their labour is exploited, according to a recent survey by LinkedIn.

As many as 34 per cent of those surveyed said that balancing work with personal needs is getting increasingly difficult, causing immense stress and frustration. In all, the survey is based on responses of 3,881 professionals who were quizzed by Linkedin from July 31 to September 24 this year. Of them, a total of 55 per cent feel stressed at work as well-being measures become a luxury for many.

Graphics: Prajanma Das, Edex Live

Keeping up with the uncertainty that the COVID pandemic has brought the world has also adversely affected the mental health of working professionals in the country. In fact, about 32 per cent told the surveyors that they were not making sufficient money to sustain themselves. However, according to the survey, a total of 36 per cent people are not afraid of unemployment as they believe that there is great availability of jobs.

There is also a generational difference in how people are dealing with work stress, for instance, younger professionals found it easier to take a break than their older cohorts. Interestingly, Boomers were more likely to be open up with their colleagues about mental health and stress when compared to millennials as well as Gen Z professionals.

Graphics: Prajanma Das, Edex Live

The survey is a part of the Workforce Confidence Index to address the prevalence of work stress in India, it concludes that professionals expect greater flexibility to keep their mental health in check. Commenting on the findings, Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said, “Our survey reveals a wide gap between what employees need and what employers are offering to cope with stress. While nearly half of (47 per cent) employed professionals wish to end work at reasonable hours, only about one-third (36 per cent) were actually able to do so."

Graphics: Prajanma Das, Edex Live

He added, "These alarming statistics reflect the urgency for companies to understand how creating a culture that encourages work-life balance and prioritises well being is critical moving forward.”