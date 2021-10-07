Visva-Bharati University on October 5 extended the suspension of Dr Sudipta Bhattacharya, a professor of the Department of Economics and Politics, who was initially suspended on January 7 for allegedly making derogatory remarks and filing a complaint against a colleague. Dr Bhattacharya had alleged that there were irregularities in Patha Bhavan Principal Bodhirupa Sinha's appointment — he had circulated this on WhatsApp groups and sent a letter to the President and the Prime Minister.

The new notice extends his suspension by a month or till the time the enquiry committee comes out with a report, whichever is earlier. Disciplinary proceedings against him have been initiated already. After his suspension, the academic fraternity had come together to support him and had even written to the President. But in vain.

But he is not the only one, the varsity under VC Dr Bidyut Chakrabarty has suspended nine professors in total for various reasons. The varsity had also suspended three students recently but the Calcutta HC revoked the suspension and sent the students back to class. In another case, filed by five out of the nine professors, the HC set aside the varsity's order that had asked nine suspended professors to report to the Assistant Register calling it illegal.