The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has agreed to allow the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to reopen. And this will happen in different phases with 50 per cent seating capacity of students. They have formed a set of Standard Operating Procedures that have to be mandatorily followed at the JNU campus in phase 5, 6, 7 and 8. They have strictly mentioned that the classes except laboratory and practical classes will continue to take place through online mode.

While phase 5 of the reopening of JNU already happened on October 6 where second year PhD research scholars (both hostellers and day scholars) were allowed to enter the campus. Third and second year students pursuing BTech, Second year students of BSc, MSc, Integrated Ayurveda Biology were also allowed to enter during this phase.

Phase 6 of reopening of college will commence from October 12 where SIS, SSIS, SAA and SCDR final year students will be allowed to enter the campus.

Similarly in the phase 7 that will commence on October 18, final year students studying MA in the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SLL&CS) will be allowed to be part of the campus and attend practical classes.

In phase 8 that will commence on October 25, final year students studying MA in the School of Social Sciences will be allowed in JNU.