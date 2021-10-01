How would you react if one day you over-achieve and score 200 marks in a 100 mark exam? MEd students of the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal experienced this when they were confronted with this situation earlier this week.

The varsity has set up a committee to look into the discrepancy in the recently announced MEd results where one candidate scored 200 marks in an exam that was set for 100 marks. Three other candidates had been given similarly 'high' marks — 151 marks out of 100, 196 marks out of 100 and 198 marks out of 100. The marks, which appeared in a merit list published online, were later withdrawn by the varsity authorities. Understandably, images of the merit list on the Visva-Bharati website went viral on September 28, forcing the varsity to delete the list soon afterward.

An official attached to the Admission Cell said "an inquiry committee has been constituted" as of September 30 to find how such a discrepancy occurred. Visva-Bharati will publish a "revised merit list but the date will be notified later," the official said.

Students' Federation of India's (SFI) Visva-Bharati unit member Somnath Sow said it was shocking that such a discrepancy had occurred in the published merit list of a central university. "We demand that those responsible for the blunder be found out and punished for their casual approach," he said.

The 100 mark-exam comprises a written test of a total of 60 marks and the remaining 40 marks are given based on the candidate's past score in Class 10, Class 12, Honours and BEd. As the faculty and other staff are not allowed to speak publicly, a university faculty member, not wishing to be named, said such things may lower the esteem of the premier institute which is known all over the world.

