Not one, two or even three, but five Centers of Excellence (CoE) were launched at KL Deemed-to-be University's Hyderabad campus. Students who have been through the grind are well aware of how tough the drill is — signing up for industry-specific additional skilling sessions after graduation to even have a shot at a job. But students of KL University will be spared this fate because as of September 25, 2021, the campus is now housing five CoEs for training and global certifications — Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Red Hat Academy, Palo Alto Networks and Blue Prism University. At the inauguration of the CoEs, the chief guest was Sreenivasa Ramanujam, Delivery Partner, AWS Cloud Business Unit, Tata Consultancy Services, and the guest of honour was Shubhajit Jagadev, Co-Founder and CEO, EduSkills.



Signing the MoU

"Usually, it would take students Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to do the same course outside. But at our centre, all they have to do is clear the registration exam for the certification course they would like to take up and they can pursue it free of cost," says Prof L Koteswara Rao, Principal, College of Engineering, KL Deemed-to-be University who also supervises the CoEs. It is Prof Rao who signed the MoU with EduSkills Foundation, who they partnered with to start these CoEs. So every semester, each CoE will run one batch of training sessions (the number of seats depends on the demand).

Following the 'Train the trainer model', professionals from these companies will first train the teachers of the institute and give them the curriculum with which the training sessions will be carried out by the teachers themselves later. Cisco Systems CoE will offer CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate), an in-demand certification we are told, and then CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional). Similarly, enrolling with the AWS CoE, the student can become an AWS Certified Professional, while the Palo Alto Networks CoE will offer certification courses in cybersecurity. "In this way, each CoE offers one to three certification courses, ranging from basic to advanced levels that will help students bag jobs with the same company," says Prof Rao.

How to become a government-certified CoE?

If you're thinking that having so many CoEs gives rise to the problem of plenty, banish all such thoughts because the university, being mindful of the fact that students might be confused about which certification course to sign up for, will be guiding them with their choices. "Also, all courses are open for all branches, there is no compulsion that students of one particular branch can take only one kind of training," informs Prof Rao. The duration of these training courses can be from one to two months, depending on the courses themselves. "For the last 11 to 12 years, our university has maintained a track record of 100% placements and we hope to keep that up," says the professor as he signs off.