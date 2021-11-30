Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell has published the final merit list for MHT CET 2021 exam. The merit list has been released for state and all-India candidates. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the merit list via the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The cell had earlier released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2021 and candidates were provided an opportunity to raise objections on the data displayed in the provisional merit list. Candidates whose names are in the MHT CET 2021 final merit list will be eligible for the MHT CET option entry, as per a report by the Indian Express. Such candidates will have to fill their preferred course choices and colleges in the MHT CET 2021 option entry round 1. The last date to complete the round 1 option entry is December 1.

The State CET cell will also release the MHT provisional allotment CAP round 1 on December 3 at the official website. Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from December 4 to December 7.

