The Maharashtra State CET Cell is likely to announced the results of the MAH MBA CET 2021 on October 21. It will be available for candidates to view on mba2021.mhacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org. One needs to enter their registration number and date of birth on the portal to access the scorecard. Once the candidates have qualified in this exam, they can apply for the Centralised Admission Process 2021. The dates for CAP are yet to be announced. The state CET Cell of Maharashtra will conduct this process online.

Around 15 per cent of seats in the top MBA colleges in Maharashtra are reserved for all India category candidates and the rest seats are for the candidates who qualify in CET and other exams. In order to participate in the CAP, MBA CET 2021, candidates must register their names and details. Only then, they will be allowed to select course and colleges they would like to study. Candidates names will be shortlisted and they will have to select the seat and complete CAP formalities. If you are not satisfied with the allocation of seat, then you can participate in the next round.

Qualifying in MAH MBA CET can get you admissions in over 330 MBA colleges in Maharashtra and some of the top ones include Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education, Xavier Institute of Management & Research, Symbiosis International University, Pune, Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Pune and many others.