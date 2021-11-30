Medical students of Karnataka's Kalaburagi city staged a protest demanding the postponement of final-year MBBS examinations in the state. The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) led these protests.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, AIDSO's district unit president, Hanumant SH, said that Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has issued a notification where it has scheduled theory exams of the final-year MBBS students to February 22, 2022. He said students need more time to prepare and the exams are too soon. The exams were earlier scheduled for a much later date and a sudden advancement of exam dates came as a shock to many students as many have not yet completed the syllabus.

The medical students who participated in the protest said that holding final-year exams in February is impractical even if the syllabus is wrapped up by the end of January. "We need at least two and a half months to revise," the protesting students said. The activists submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS through the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, where they demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification.