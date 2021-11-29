The Common Admission Test (CAT) was concluded on November 28 after it was held by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). The entrance examination was conducted in three slots and various coaching institutes and experts are attempting to analyse the paper and prepare the answer key. The result of the test is expected to be released by IIM-A by the first week of January next year.

The candidates can use the answer key to make an estimate of their score until the result is not announced. They can do this by referring to the unofficial answer key which has already been released by different coaching institutes. An analysis of the exam paper has been done by them as well. The official CAT provisional answer key is expected to be published by the first week of December. This will be put up on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be required to download it using their login ID and password. The individual's response sheet will also be released by the IIM-A.

The provision of submitting objections against the CAT 2021 answer key is available to the candidates. For this, they will have to sign in and choose the specific question number, type of objection and remark for the objection. They would also have to pay a fee for submitting an objection. IIM will evaluate these objections and if needed, make changes in the answer key. Based on this, the final CAT 2021 result will be released.

