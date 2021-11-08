The admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 is expected to be out today, that is, November 8, 2021. The admit card can be downloaded via their official website aiimsexams.ac.in and will be issued via the online mode only.



The exam conducting authority is the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. This exam is for the January 2022 session and will be conducted on November 14, 2021. Only those candidates who appear with a printout of the admit card, which has important information pertaining to the exam and other instructions, will be allowed inside the examination hall.



If there are errors in your admit card, use your registered email ID to send an email to aiims.inicet@gmail.com. Don't forget to specify your candidate’s registration ID and allotted roll number. Carrying an admit card with wrong details can adversely affect your results.



Here's how you can access your admit card:

1) Visit https://aiimsexams.ac. in/

2) Click on 'Admit Card' on the homepage

3) Once the login page appears, enter the registration ID, exam unique code (EUC) and password as required

4) Upon keying in the captcha, proceed to click on login

5) Download the admit card that appears on the screen



INI CET 2022 is expected to be conducted in 126 cities. Comprising 200 questions, it will be a computer-based exam that will be three hours long. The objective-type question will be of two kinds, multiple correct choice questions and single correct choice questions. While the correct answer will fetch you one mark, the wrong one will lead to the deduction of one-third mark.



The exam is conducted for admission into postgraduate courses like MD, MS, DM (six years), MCh (six years), MDS courses into the various AIIMS like New Delhi, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh along with SCTIMST Trivandrum, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry and NIMHANS Bengaluru.