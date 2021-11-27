On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that certain irregularities and procedural lapses had occurred in Chennai's Anna University when Dr MK Surappa was its c. Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram who appeared on behalf of the government was quoting the report by an inquiry commission headed by former Madras HC Judge P Kalaiyarasan.



At the same time, Surappa maintains that he had done his job with the highest level of integrity, in all the positions that he had held. The professor's term in AU had ended in April, after which he has been holding the position of Distinguished Professor for Life at the University Of Mysore (UoM). "I also go to IISc Bangalore for a few hours every day and involve myself in academic work," says the professor. "I am busy analysing data there. I am focused on promoting excellence through good governance including minimising wasteful expenditure," he says.



According to The Hindu, the AG said, "Certain irregularities and procedural lapses have been found by the commission on the basis of the evidence placed before it, and now the government has to act on it.” However, the report is yet to be made public. Surappa refused to speak much on the matter, citing that it is sub judice. At the same time, he maintains that he has always held on to transparency, fairness and institution centric governance. "I have held positions in IIT Ropar and IISc before and there has been no instance of irregularity or procedural lapses against me," he says.



Things had become rocky between Surappa and the former AIADMK government of Tamil Nadu when they opposed Surappa's proposal to procure an Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag for the university by approaching the centre for funding. The TN government, a few weeks ago had ordered a probe against him, alleging claims of corruption and favouritism. This was followed by politicians and others seeking his resignation and him being sent threatening emails.

