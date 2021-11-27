Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, on November 26, called upon his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh to present a list of 250 government schools that have been improved in the last five years of the Congress rule in the state. This, Sisodia said, is for a public comparison of the educational models of the two states.

Responding to his invite, Singh tweeted earlier in the day," I welcome the Honourable Education Minister of Delhi @msisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However, we will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools."

Sisodia tweeted, "Punjab's Education Minister Pargat Singh has accepted my challenge for a debate on improvement in 250 schools in Delhi and Punjab. I am waiting for a list of 250 schools in Punjab that have been improved in the past five years."

"I will also submit a similar list of Delhi schools. We both will then visit these schools together and invite the media so that people can form an opinion about schools in Delhi and Punjab and the education models of two states," he added.

Sisodia further said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also visiting Punjab's Mohali district on November 27. Kejriwal is scheduled to meet the teachers in Punjab who have been agitating for their demands. "Who can talk better about the improved situation in schools other than teachers?" Sisodia added.