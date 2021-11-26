The West Bengal government and an EdTech start-up, on November 25, announced a strategic partnership to drive digital learning and career development programmes across the state. The partnership with the start-up, Schoolnet India Limited, will help provide an e-learning platform in Bengali, ‘Geneo eSekha', to students from Classes V to X, the official statement said.

The students of state-run and government-aided schools will be able to access the portal through the official website of the state's School Education Department. The interactive digital learning platform covers Science, Mathematics, and English for students of Classes V to VIII, and English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science, History, and Geography for Classes IX and X, the statement said.

The initial tie-up is for one year which is mutually extendable in the future, the department officials told PTI. In addition, the department will also get a multilingual career guidance portal from Schoolnet. This portal will cater to students of Classes IX to XII. Furthermore, the latest state board textbooks will be presented in a digital format, claiming to allow students to re-learn what they have been taught in school.

Speaking about the association, Goutam Maiti, Vice President, Schoolnet said, “Along with the Government of West Bengal, we share a joint vision to enable every child in the state to succeed. Digital learning, especially among the middle and bottom of the pyramid is of utmost importance."