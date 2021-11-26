The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, will launch an online course on the Indian Constitution. Interested candidates must note that the online course details will be available on the official website of the varsity, legalaffairs.nalsar.ac.in.

Anyone who has passed Class 10 can enrol for this course. The online course will be made available to students on the eve of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. The online course has 15 conceptual videos and candidates can access the first video lecture only after registration. Once the previous video is completed the next video will be available in a progressive way. These videos shall be available for a period of six months from the date of registration.

The registration for this course is free of cost. However, for those who wish to obtain a certificate of appreciation or certificate of merit, a token fee of Rs 100 will be charged, as per an official statement. The participants will learn about the fundamental rights in the constitution, the relationship between the fundamental rights and the fundamental duties, the futurist goals of the constitution as incorporated in the directive principles and the relationship between the fundamental rights and the directive principles, the powers of the union and the state executive, the powers and the role of our judiciary and its role in taking grievances of people seriously through the Public Interest Litigation, the President — Prime Minister relationship, and the Ordinance making power and amending powers of the Parliament.

