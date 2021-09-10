India’s top three spots to study law have remained constant across four years now, if one is to go by the National Institute Framework Rankings. Ever since law has been listed as one of the categories in the rankings, which were instated in 2016, Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University has been riding a smooth wave to the top, followed closely by the National Law University, Delhi, and Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad at number two and three respectively. While NLSIU has stayed steady at its 78 scoring, Nalsar seems to have dropped a few points to 72.

The three varsities have, over the years, made significant contributions to the country’s judicial make-up. Menaka Guruswamy who was named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people, is a decorated senior advocate, and alumni from NLSIU. IIT Kharagpur has maintained its impressive ranking in the list of law schools at a decent number five, whereas, The West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences in Kolkata and Sikkim’s Government Law College make a mark on the list which sees a far ever spread across the country, when compared to other categories in the rankings.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF 2021. Like every other event for the past two years, this too was revealed online on various video and social media platforms. In the sixth edition of the rankings, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country. The NIRF ranks education institutes and universities all over India across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.