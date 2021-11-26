Upholding the powers of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights to initiate suo-motu proceedings against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, the Madras High Court has directed the foundation to approach the commission with its defence materials — afresh.



Justice SM Subramaniam gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from the foundation, represented by its administrator, in Velliangiri, Coimbatore. The foundation was started by Jaggi Vasudev, known as Sadhguru by his followers, in 1992. Among other things, the foundation runs residential schools for children.



The commission had earlier issued summons under a relevant section of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, alleging deprivation and violation of child rights, in 2016. The judge said that the competent authorities are bound to conduct an enquiry in a free and fair manner and by providing an opportunity to the writ petitioner (the foundation) to establish their case in the manner known to law.



"Thus, the petitioner has to submit their explanation/objections along with the relevant documents to establish that they have not violated any of the provisions of the statutes or infringing any of the rights of the children under the act," the judge said and directed the commission to issue fresh summons to Isha Foundation, fixing date and time, enabling the writ petitioner to appear with their defence within four weeks under the provisions of the TN Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

READ ALSO : Yoga Day: SpiceJet cabin crew will get high on Isha asanas while up in the air



The authorities shall conduct an enquiry by affording an opportunity to the writ petitioner and pass orders on merits and in accordance with law within eight weeks, the judge said.