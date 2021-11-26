After a lot of requests from teachers and school heads across Karnataka, the Education Department has decided to reduce 20 per cent of the syllabus for SSLC students this year. BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, who attended the meeting with department officials on November 26 that they plan to reduce the syllabus and a list will be shared with the schools on which chapters have to be dropped.

Speaking to Edexlive, he said, "This year, as we all know the classes started online in the initial three months when the schools reopened. We also closed the schools last week due to incessant rains. Since the schools have only 240 working days left and a lot of teachers had requested if the syllabus can be reduced, we had to take this decision."

He further added, "We have thought of reducing 20 per cent syllabus in subjects like Social Science, English, Kannada and other languages that the children study. But we don't think it would be good to reduce the syllabus in Mathematics and Science. If we do so, then it would create problem for students when they move to colleges. Hence, we have thought of retaining the same amount of syllabus for these two subjects. The department will make a list of the chapters that have to be dropped and share it across all the schools. And the teachers can teach accordingly."

When asked if the exams will be conducted on time, the minister stated that it wouldn't be right to speak on schedule of exams for now. "It will have a cascading effect on students and their learning process if we speak about conducting exams on time or postponing them. We will decide on that in the next month so that the students be well prepared."