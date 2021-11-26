CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has now approved the usage of calculators for students appearing for the ongoing ISC Term 1 exams. The decision applies to Class XII students.



The notice put out by the body states: "This is with reference to the conduct of the ISC (Class XII) Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 examination. This is to confirm that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx- 82MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions."



The Term 1 exams of ISC already commenced on November 22 and will go on till December 20. Students are provided ten minutes to read the question paper and then the answer booklet will be provided to them at 1.50 pm. The exams are being held in MCQ format.

In order to pass the class, candidates will have to appear for the semester 1 exams in November-December as well as the Term 2 exams in March-April of next year.