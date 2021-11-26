All private and government schools in Haryana will reopen with full capacity from December 1, said the state Education Minister Kanwar Pal on November 25. All the necessary COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to and the government will take immediate action if cases are detected, added the minister.

"From December 1, all the government and private schools of Haryana will open with full capacity. The compliance with the COVID protocols will continue as before. If any problem related to COVID arises again, then the government will take an immediate decision in this regard," stated the minister in a tweet.

Haryana government, on September 1, had reopened all private and government schools in the state for Classes IV to V after the number of COVID cases started seeing a decline. The state government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of Classes IX to XII from July 16 and for Classes VI to VIII from July 23.

READ ALSO : On September 1, the state government had reopened schools for Classes IV to V after the number of COVID cases started seeing a decline

Even as the state government has given its go ahead for reopening of schools with 100 per cent capacity, Jagran Josh reported that there is still confusion among students and parents regarding how the schools will implement the order. While the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in order to follow COVID-19 precautions will remain the same, the schools will have to tweak the schedules and time slots to ensure staggered class timings and avoid crowding. Local media reports say that attendance might not be made mandatory as there are many students who have not been vaccinated.