The Russian House in Chennai will be conducting a webinar on the Russian Government Scholarship Program 2022-23 with prominent Russian universities at 4 pm on November 29. If you are interested and want to study in Russia, you will get all the related information about the scholarship, the application process, programs available and other details during the webinar.

In addition, two Russian Universities will be making presentations about the courses offered under scholarship, the facilities at the universities and an overview of student life. The participating universities are Ulfa State Aviation Technical University and Russian State Hydrometeorological University.

Each year 100 grants are exclusively available for Indian students. Out of these at least 20 are from Tamil Nadu. MBBS, Engineering, Aviation, Atomic Science and Russian Language are some of the courses popularly opted by Indian students. Russia offers globally recognised education, affordable accommodation, sports facilities, student discounts in public transport, museums, places of interest etc and access to a wide international students network, travel opportunities, exploring new culture as an add-on. More than 2,00,000 foreign students study in Russia every year.

The Russian Government Scholarship Program invites more than 15,000 foreign students every year. It offers completely free tuition for the entire duration of study for a foreign student. In addition to the tuition, students also receive a nominal stipend. The scholarship is funded by the Russian government and includes a year of preparatory faculty so that foreign students can learn the Russian language, if their course is in Russian. There are more than 200 fields of study offered under this scholarship and a student can pursue Bachelors, Masters, Speciality and PhD degrees under this scholarship.

To register for the scholarship, log onto the website https://education-in-russia.com. Registration is free, there are no fees for applying for the scholarship and no exams conducted for eligibility. A student has to choose their program, preferred universities and upload their data to complete their application for competitive selection.

READ ALSO : Want to study medicine in Russia? You can get admission for now without your NEET 2021 score

The webinar is open to public via Zoom and here are the login details:

Zoom Meeting ID: 813 2709 8743

Passcode: 337394