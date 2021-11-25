Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that private schools should be proactive and immediately inform the School Education Department of instances of child sexual abuse or harassment on campus, The Hindu reported. “Managements of private schools should immediately reach out to us and not worry about their reputation being affected in case word gets out about such instances. It is only when these schools are open about it and work with us to tackle these issues that the parents will be reassured that the management is taking action. The department is ready to work with schools to address their concerns,” Poyyamozhi said.

Workshop conducted

Earlier this week, a workshop was conducted in Tiruchy on Child Safety for teaching and non-teaching staff members from the district. “A majority of government school teachers have attended an awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Private schools too need to take more steps towards creating awareness,” Poyyamozhi said. He had earlier called for printing of the toll-free education helpline 14417 as well as the Childline 1098 on textbooks and had said that the numbers could temporarily be given in the textbooks of students using a rubber stamp.