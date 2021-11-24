CMA aspirants have filed a petition against the Institute of Cost Management Accountants of India (ICMAI), claiming that the upcoming CMA intermediate and final exams are unconstitutional. The students are chuffed about the fact that these exams are to be conducted online exclusively, and have moved the Supreme Court with a plea to quash them, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The online exams are scheduled to start from December 8, and the petitioners have requested that the court ask the ICMAI to conduct them offline instead. In the complaint, the students have also mentioned that the ICMAI has made changes to the question paper pattern thrice in the last month, but haven't taken the official channels to inform the students. This, they claim, has created plenty of confusion for the aspirants.

Another bone they have to pick with the most recent version of the exam pattern is the number of long-form answers it contains. The petitioners claim that the allotted time will not be sufficient to finish the exam online as most of them are more comfortable with writing than typing. They also claim that the online method discriminates against vernacular languages as typing becomes even harder for some students in these languages.