Even as Pondicherry University (PU) has reopened for PhD scholars, the library and reading room facility remains shut, leading to interruptions in academic pursuits of these scholars. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) made a representation to the authorities, however, the issue remains unresolved.

Research scholar and SFI PU convener, Faisal Bana, said, "If students can gather at the mess hall for food following COVID protocols, why can't they sit in the library? We are still paying fees for it." This point has also been brought up in the representation where the students' outfit highlights that research scholars are being "forced to pay" the fees that remain unreduced.

Another scholar, who does not wish to be named and has been with the university for about five years, said, "Many scholars don't have scholar rooms, they need library resources. Our work is being interrupted and the library has been shut ever since the pandemic. There are online resources available but that is not enough."

Pondicherry University Students' Council (PUSU) president, Parichay Yadav, said, "The campus is being reopened in phases but as the research scholars are on campus, they would obviously require library resources to continue with the research. The authorities need to consider opening libraries and reading rooms at least for some time."

The PU Registrar's office said that the library is still shut because of COVID and that there are deliberations being made on the requests to open it up. The officials also added that a new librarian may join the varsity next month, after which the premises may be reopened.