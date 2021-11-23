A deadline extension has been announced by the Indira Gandhi National Open Univesity (IGNOU) again. This is with regards to admissions into Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for July 2021 session. The deadline is now November 30. The online admission portal for ODL programmes is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and those candidates who are interested can register via the aforementioned website.



Do note, admissions for PG Diploma and certificate/diploma programmes have already been closed and the list of all those programmes that are still open can be accessed via the following link — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ index.php/site/programmes. Various certification programmes like the ones in library equipment, value education, yoga and so on are available and so are diplomas in aquaculture, dairy technology and beyond.



New applicants will need to create a new registration and submit the details as asked for the programmes of their choice. The varsity is well-known for providing a vast array of programmes like bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and more.

It may be recalled that last time, IGNOU had extended the deadline till November 22 and indeed, the deadline has been extended multiple times this year by the university.