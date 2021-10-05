The last date for new admission for the July 2021 session for ODL and online programmes - both undergraduate and postgraduate - have been extended to October 11 by the IGNOU. Students can apply for new admission through the website ignouadmission. samarth.edu.in.

The deadline for application has already been extended many times this academic year. The previous deadline for application was September 30. New students are supposed to submit all the details pertaining to the programme he/she wishes to study.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has been around since 1985 and with nearly 3 million student enrolments, it claims to be the largest university in the world. From this year onwards, there are a lot of interesting courses introduced by the varsity. These include Jyotish, cultural studies and Urdu to Sanskrit translation.