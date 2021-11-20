Now, Chartered Accountant candidates can download the admit card for CA exams 2021 from the official ICAI Website, icaiexam.icai.org. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the admit card for CA foundation exams scheduled on December 13,15,17 and 19. Meanwhile, the intermediate exams for old and new courses will begin on December 6. The final exams for old and new courses will be held between December 5 and 19. One can visit the official website to check the schedule.

The paper will be held in two different shifts. Paper 1 and paper 2 will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 3 and 4 between 2 pm to 4 pm. This year, ICAI has increased exam centres to cover 192 districts and help candidates write exams in the nearby centres rather than travelling a longer distance.

Steps to download admit card:

- Visit the website icai.org

- Enter login ID and password

- Admit card will display on the screen

- Download and save it