As the CA December 2021 exam day for Foundation, Intermediate and Final draws close, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a detailed exam day instruction notice for examination centres, centre superintendents and observers, and candidates as well. The complete list of guidelines are available on their official website, icaiexam.icai.org, for everyone to see.



Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the ICAI has already increased the number of centres to cover an additional 192 districts "to facilitate candidates to not travel beyond their district to the extent possible," said the notice.



Apart from ensuring that they — the candidates — have no symptoms of COVID-19 before they start for their exam centre, they need to carry a drinking water bottle that is transparent and a 50 or 100 ML bottle of hand sanitiser along with their admit card and other exam-related items. They should also have their masks on at all times, except at the time of personal identification and signing of the attendance register. At the entrance, thermal temperature scanning and sanitisation of hands will take place.



No borrowing, lending or exchange of pens, scales, calculators or anything else will be permitted. "In case a candidate is a minor; he/she must undertake that he/she is appearing in this examination with the consent and permission of his/her parents/guardian by way of filling up of format which candidate can get while printing of his/her Admit Card and submit/deposit the said undertaking/format, duly signed by his/her parents/guardian, at the room/hall of the Examination centre," stated the notice.



Candidates will be allowed inside the examination hall not before 1 pm and those who finish their exam on time will be permitted to leave the hall from 4 pm onwards.



For more information, check out the notice at resource.cdn.icai.org/ 67399exam081121a.pdf