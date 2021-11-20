A 22-year-old from Rajasthan is set to become the first doctor in Pachpahad, a small village in Jhalawar district, after clearing NEET (UG) 2021 with 668 marks. This was Nazia's fourth attempt, she secured AIR 1759 and rank 477 in the OBC category.

In her previous three NEET attempts, Nazia had scored 487, 518 and 602 marks. She now aims at becoming a gynaecologist after her MBBS. Nazia attributed many factors to her newfound success, one of which is the cycle she got from the state government after Class IX. Soon after Class VIII, Nazia had moved to a school in Bhawanimandi, which was located some distance away from her village. It was the gift of that one cycle that helped her travel to her faraway school every day.

Born to an underprivileged family — her father, Isamuddin, is a tempo driver and her mother, Amina Bi, works on agricultural fields as a daily wage labourer —Nazia relied on government cash scholarships which she earned in Class X and XII.

The scholarships, worth Rs 1 lakh, helped her fund her coaching at Allen Career Institute in Kota. She had scored 90 per cent in Class XII. "The two scholarships by the state government were no less than a boon for me as they paved my way to the success," Nazia told PTI on November 19.

Impressed by her dedication, Allen has granted her 75 per cent rebate in fees during her fourth attempt. "Allen Career Institute is always ready to support talents who have the will to prosper. Nazia has brought laurels to the family and the village," said Naveen Maheshwari, the institute's director.