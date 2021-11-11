After multiple candidates claimed to have not received their scanned NEET-UG 2021 OMR sheets via email, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now decided to upload the scanned document on its website. Candidates will be able to view and download these scanned sheets on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.



The scanned OMR sheets have been uploaded on the website on November 9 and will be available through November 14, 2021, till 9 pm. In a notice, announcing the same on its website, the NTA said, "On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR answer sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR answer sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website."



Candidates can also call 011-40759000 and even email neet@nta.ac.in to clarify any doubts regarding this process and to know anything else about the NEET-UG exams. The NTA, however, had already emailed the scanned OMR sheets to respective candidates, to the email ID they provided at the time of registration.



Besides, the NTA has already uploaded the final answer key on its official website. The scorecards of individual candidates have also been emailed to the registered email IDs. The results are also available on the official website ntaresults.nic.in/ resultservices/NEET-2021-auth.



NEET-UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 across the country in pen and paper format. The medical college entrance exam was held in over 200 cities and over 3,800 centres had to be allotted for it. The NTA declared the results on November 1, almost two months after the exam date.