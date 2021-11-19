In a step to expand its research prospects, SRM University-Andhra Pradesh has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the CSIR–Indian Institute Of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad. The collaboration is based on exploring emerging and frontline areas of Science and Technology. The MoU was signed by Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, and Dr S Chandrasekhar, Director, IICT Hyderabad on November 19.

CSIR-IICT has dabbled in a number of interesting projects, like successfully developing an environment-friendly technology to manufacture hydrazine hydrate (chemical formula H6N20), a super specialty chemical. Currently imported, hydrazine hydrate is used in industries like fuel cells, space applications and such. They are also working on hydrogen production in tandem with the National Hydrogen Mission. These are the topics that CSIR-IICT members will be invited to deliver as lectures to SRM-AP students. Students who are inclined towards research will also be encouraged to use the facilities of CSIR-IICT.

"About six months back, some of our faculty members met with CSIR-IICT members and could see for ourselves our strength and how a synergy could help us both," says the Pro-Vice-Chancellor. He even informs us that SRM-AP is seeking their help to establish an analytic centre and Atal Innovation Center as well. All this is in addition to the teaching, research and training in a few select fields that will be extended to PhD scholars and scientists as well.