Nadapuram police have registered a case against four senior students of MET Arts and Science College, Kallachi in Nadapuram, inside Kozhikode district in Kerala, for allegedly ragging a third semester BA student of the English Department.

According to the complaint, the victim's eardrum was injured in the attack by senior students on Wednesday afternoon. College council on Thursday suspended one student Afnan M, a final year BA Economics student.

The victim, Amjad K, was allegedly harassed by the senior students and taken to the college washroom to evade CCTV cameras and beaten. "The seniors beat me over talking to other students in the class. The doctor said that my hearing capacity has been affected by the attack," said Amjad. "As the college received the complaint from the victim along with the medical reports that showed the victim suffered severe injuries in the ragging, the college took the action within 24 hours as per the rules. We immediately forwarded the complaint to the police, called for a college council meeting and suspended one of the accused. Only one accused has been identified right now," said Majeed PP, principal, MET Arts and Science College, Kallachi.

