Delhi University, on November 18, issued guidelines against ragging. The varsity has directed colleges to place sealed complaint boxes in front of the principal’s office, it has also called for the constitution of 'vigilance squads'. “Sealed complaint boxes are placed in front of the principal’s office, especially in those undergraduate colleges which have hostels, for the benefit of the potential victims of ragging to enable them to put their complaints/suggestions to college authorities," the guidelines read. The 'vigilance squad' will include NCC/NSS student volunteers, who the guidelines said will keep constant vigil to avoid cases of indiscipline among students.

The guidelines added, "Officials in each college on whom the responsibility has been entrusted will look into those complaints and take prompt necessary action, as per university norms.” The anti-ragging guidelines stated that the heads of institutions may identify a Disciplinary Resource Person (DRP) in each college, hostel, hall, department and their contact details must be shared with the Proctor’s office.

“The institutions may erect suitable hoardings/billboards/banners in prominent places within the respective campus to exhort the students to prevent or not to indulge in ragging. Along with the DRP, senior teachers, NCC/NSS officers, if any, and senior students may be involved to form a Disciplinary Resource Committee (DRC)/Disciplinary Committee at the college/faculty/department level,” the guidelines read.

Apart from this, the guidelines have made a provision for "surprise raids" by security personnel and vigilance squads in cafeterias, student union rooms, parking lots and even hostels. They also suggested the introduction of a personal consultant/mentor in colleges and departments and attaching of all new entrants, either individually or collectively in a group, to a specific faculty member who should devote a little time to overcome any emotional problems resulting from adjustment to a new environment.