Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 19, launched a scheme to initiate the setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country. He said that India is preparing the ground "for the capable youth to protect the country in the future".

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' event, which was organised in Jhansi by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. "Today, the strength of our forces is increasing and at the same time, the ground is also being prepared for the capable youth to protect the country in future," Modi said.

"Our government has started the admission of daughters in Sainik Schools," he said and noted that the admission of girl students in 33 Sainik Schools has already begun for the current session. "Daughters like Rani Laxmibai will emerge from Sainik Schools, they will take the responsibility of defense, security and development of the country on their shoulders," Modi added.

The Cabinet recently approved the setting up of 100 Sainik Schools throughout the country. These schools will be set up in partnership with private educational institutions, NGOs and state governments. The Central Government will be providing assistance in the form of 50 per cent of fee support (up to a maximum of Rs 40,000 per annum) for 50 per cent of the students based on merit-cum-means.

At least one such school is proposed in each state and Union Territory. The government has said that these 100 Sainik Schools, which will be open for girls, will be up and running in the next two years. Teachers of the proposed schools will be provided training through the Indian Institute of Teachers' Training, Gandhinagar.