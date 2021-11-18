As many as 56 students in the Yadgir district of Karnataka became sick after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet, on Thursday, November 18. The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook upma for breakfast. All the students, belonging to Classes VIII and XI, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School in Abbetumkur village of Yadgir taluk. The snakelet was discovered in the vessel while breakfast was being served to the students.

Panic gripped the hostel following the incident. Students were immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre, which is located in the nearby village of Madnal. They were later shifted to the district hospital. The Yadgir District Superintendent of Police, Dr Veda Murthy, visited the ailing students. The police have taken up the case for investigation.