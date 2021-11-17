The Chennai campus of the Vellore Institute of Technology conducted its 2021 convocation in a blended mode on November 17. At the event where 1,849 students were awarded degrees, Manipur Governor and former senior BJP leader La Ganesan was the chief guest. The event was presided over by the institute's Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan.



While 548 students received PG degrees, 69 of them received their research degrees. On top of that, 22 gold medals were awarded. The Manipur governor congratulated the university and its graduates for their achievements. He also appreciated VIT for securing the A++ grade in NAAC accreditation. "VIT has not only taken a pledge towards providing a safe environment, but it also contributes to alternative energy," said Ganesan, mentioning that the institute's students have made effective electric vehicles.

The Manipur governor also lauded the institute for making digital learning collaborative and interactive. "VIT proved to be a pioneer in digital transformation during COVID when education shifted online," he said. Concluding his brief virtual interaction, Ganesan quoted US combat general George S Patton to say, "Accept the challenges so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory." He added, "As Swami Vivekananda once said, all we require is within us. Our culture taught us that. You can do anything and everything"



Congratulating the graduates, Viswananthan said, "I congratulate all the students. I always feel that we must compete with advanced countries in higher education. It's not easy. In spite of it, we are able to spend some money on research and publication."